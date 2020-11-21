International › APA

Cameroonian football star Alexandre Song in Rwanda for international friendlies

Published on 21.11.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

The Cameroonian football star Alexandre Dimitri Song, currently playing for Djibouti’s AS Arta Solar 7, is in Rwanda with his club for two friendly matches against Rwandan first division clubs, Sports sources confirmed Saturday to APA in Kigali.It is  expected that AS Arta Solar 7 will play the first friendly match against  AS Kigali on Saturday while the second game will oppose the visiting  club to the military side Monday next week.

The 33-years-ol  Cameroonian star was born in Douala, Cameroon, and lost his father at  the age of three. Since then, his uncle Rigobert Song has been like a  second father and was a major influence in choosing football as a  career.

Song played in several UEFA Champions League matches and  made several Premier League starts near the end of the season, when  first team players were injured or being rested.

Originally a  utility player on the fringes of the first team, Song quickly became an  integral part of Arsenal’s starting 11 during the 2008–09 pre-season,  eventually leading to a €15 million transfer to Barcelona in 2012.

He  made his Barcelona debut against Real Madrid in the 2012 Supercopa de  España as a substitute for the last 15 minutes, finishing the match with  a perfect passing statistic.

