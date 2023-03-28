Cameroonian Georges Elokobi Appointed Coach In England

The 37-year-old former Cameroonian international has just signed a contract with English National League club Maidstone United.

He has just hung up his boots. But he did not stay long without activities. George Elokobi just signed a one-season contract last Friday as coach of Maidstone United, a fifth division club in England.

“A big thank you to the board of directors for entrusting me with the role of new manager of Maidstone United. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the backroom staff who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes since my appointment as interim manager,” said the new coach.

His first challenge is to keep the club in the 5th division. The team is currently at the bottom of the table with 24 points with eight games to go. Maidstone United have not won any of their last 11 league games. Georges Elokobi, who won the Championship and League One titles as a Wolves player, ended his career at Maidstone, where he captained the club to promotion to the National League in 2021-22.

His three-year stint at Maidstone ended a career that saw him move quickly from Dulwich Hamlet to the EFL with Colchester United and then to the top flight with Wolves.