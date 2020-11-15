› Culture

Cameroonian, Godisz Fungwa crowned best actor at Abuja Intl Film Festival

Published on 16.11.2020 at 00h43 by JournalduCameroun

Cameroonian actor Godisz Fungwa has won the prize of the “Outstanding Male Actor” at the Abuja International Film Festival.

He won the prize at the weekend during the close of the one-week festival which brings together film makers from Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

Godisz’s starring role in the movie, ‘Saving Mbango’ was enough to convince the jury to award him the prestigious prize. The second winner in this category was Nigeria’s Chris Okagbue in the movie “Drawing Strength”.

Many Cameroonians were nominated in various categories at the Abuja International Film Festival but only Godisz Fungwa finally came home with the big prize.

The 17 edition of the Abuja International Film Festival held under the theme “The Global New Normal”, in reference to the outbreak of the COVID-19 which has changed the course of activities in 2020.

