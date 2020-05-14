Cameroonian Journalists Remix Asa’s Jailer

A Cameroonian group has made its debut on the musical scene with a new single titled jailer which is a remix of the song played by ASA.

The group, Black Tribe released the song on their Youtube channel on Sunday, May 10 as a start to a new project which will see them release other songs.

Constantine Mbom, aka Consty Journalist at state broadcaster CRTV and Ernest Chi Cho, former journalist at Douala-based Equinoxe TV spearhead the group which is currently in the studio working on their first album as well as other musical projects.

As journalists who want to see a just world, the group kicked off with Jailer to show the equality in human nature no matter the difference in class.

The group injects the rap mixed with afrotrap and the baritone of Consty to come out with a unique version of the song that remains a classic.