Cameroon: Armed man murders Cameroonian in USA

Cameroonian born Beaudouin Tchakounte, a Uber driver residing in the United States of America has been reportedly shot down by and Afro-American in Prince George County, USA reports have said.

Reports say the Uber driver was killed in cold blood in the night of Wednesday August 28, breaking Thursday alongside one of his passengers by another passenger, the afro-American he picked up at the Uber pool feature.

Reports from the USA police say the 42-year old suspected murderer identified as Aaron Wilson have been arrested.

46-year old Beaudouin Tchakounte leaves behind a wife and four kids to mourn him.