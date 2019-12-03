Cameroonian (lady) expelled from Cote d’Ivoire

Accused of going against national interest, Nathalie Yamb, a supporter of the Ivorian LIDER opposition party has been expelled from Cote d’Ivoire where she has been living for some years now, the party chairman, Mamadou Koulibaly has confirmed.

“They put her on board a plane for Zurich, (Switzerland) with a change in Paris. She discovered her destination while at the airport. We were able to speak to her briefly. She is accused of carrying out activities incompatible with national interest, she told us” Mamadou Koulibaly disclosed to AFP.

Born of a Cameroonian father and a Swiss mother, Nathalie Yamb is reportedly accused by Ivorian authorities of carrying out subversive political activities which go against her status as a foreigner.

Indicating that Nathalie Yamb has been living in Cote d’Ivoire for many years now, Mamadou Koulibaly rubbished the claim advanced for her expulsion.

“Nothing hinders a foreigner from doing politics, it is only forbidden for him/her to be chairman of a political party” Mamadou Koulibaly hinted.

According to reports, this expulsion comes some few weeks after Nathalie’s “remarkable intervention” against French presence and the FCFA in Africa during the October 2019 Russia-African Summit at Sotchi.

She is said to have declared during a round table discussion “France still sees the African continent like its property … We want to get out of the FCFA … We want the dismantling of French military bases which under the guise of fake defence agreements, only serves to encourage the looting of our resources, the maintenance of rebellions, the training of terrorists and the maintenance of dictators at the head of our States “.