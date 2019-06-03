Cameroonian literary giant Anne Tanyi Tang passes away

Popular Cameroonian playwright and Associate Professor of the University of Yaounde I, Anne Tanyi Tang is no more, reports have confirmed.

The author of Eneta vs Elimo died Sunday June 2, 2019 at the University Teaching Hospital, Yaounde.

The former vice dean in charge of Programmes and academic affairs at the faculty of arts in the University of Buea is well known for her outstanding skills in drama and theatre arts.

Her works mostly centred on women as assertive, rebellious and intelligent human beings who stage a successful resistance to patriarchy have reportedly contributed immensely to the development of Anglophone Cameroonian drama.

Some of these literary works which includes “Eneta Vs Elimo” and “Ewa and the Other Plays” were used for years by Secondary school students in Cameroon as English literature text books.

Anne Tany-Tang was born in Akiriba, a village in Manyu, South West region of Cameroon. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BAS) Degree in English from the then University of Yaounde.

She also attended the University of Kent at Canterbury, England where she was enrolled in the Department of Drama and Theatre Studies, Faculty of Humanities.

In November 1989, she got admission for a degree of Master of Arts (MA) and then moved to the University of St Andrews, Scotland where she obtained a Doctorate degree of Philosophy in Drama Theatre and Social Anthropology in July 1994 from the Department of Social Anthropology, Faculty of Arts.