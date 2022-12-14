Sport › Football

Cameroonian Luka Kameni , Son Of Former Indomitable Lion Makes His Debut In Spain

Published on 14.12.2022 at 16h39 by JDC

Luka Kameni

The 18-year-old midfielder was part of his club Marbella FC’s victory last weekend.

 

Good start for Luka Kameni. This weekend, the player of Marbella FC in the Spanish fourth division league  made his debut the professional team of  his club. He helped his team win all three points of the day against Deportivo Huetor.

Unlike his father, Idriss Carlos Kameni,  who played as a goalkeeper, he chosed to play in midfield. A starter at kick-off. The midfielder of Marbella FC previously played with clubs like of Malaga FC and Espanyol de Barcelona where his father also played when he was still in the Spanish side.

Luka Kameni thus joins the list of sons of the former glories of Cameroonian football who have decided to follow in the footsteps of their father such as Enzo Tchato (Bill Tchato), Etienne Eto’o (Samuel Eto’o), Anthony Elanga (Joseph Elanga), Stephane Bahoken (Paul Bahoken), Nolan Song (Alexander Song), Pierre Kundé Malong (Emmanuel Kundé)

