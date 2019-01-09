Cameroonian migrant dies in Greece

A 24-year old Cameroonian migrant was discovered dead on Monday January 7 at the Lesbos island in Greece, Greeek news ANA has reported.

The young man whose identity was not revealed was discovered at about 2 a.m GMT by two of his friends who transported him to the hospital in Mytilena but the cause of his death was not revealed.

Authorities at the Ministry of External Relations say they are not aware of the incident but will get in touch with the competent diploatic representation to establish the facts.

Several human rights organisations have hit out at the living conditions at the Moria refugee camp in the Lesbos Islands, which is the main route through which migrant transit to the European Union.

At least 6500 migrants are said to be living in the camp with insufficient heating conditions in an area where temperatures could fall to 15°C during winter.