Cameroonian movie, The Fisherman’s Diary pre-selected for The Oscars 2021

Cameroonian movie, The Fisherman’s Diary by Enah Johnscott has been pre-selected by the voting membership of the most prestigious awards for artistic and technical merit in the film industry in the world, The Oscars.

The movie will represent Cameroon in the best international feature category if finally shortlisted.

It is Cameroon’s second representation at The Oscars forty-one years after “Notre fille” by Daniel Kamwa.

The Fisherman’s Diary is a movie produced by Cameroonian award winning actor, Kang Quintus and Directed by Enah Johnscott featuring some of the best actors, actresses and music stars across Africa including Nigerian award winning actor and director, Ramsey Nouah among others.

It is all about a twelve-year-old girl called Ekah (Faith Fidel) who is inspired by the story of the youngest Noble Peace prize-Malala Yousafzai. She is determined to go to school in a village of fishermen where the education of a girl child is considered to be a taboo. Her burning drive and determination to break this old adage get her embroiled with her father’s past experience with girl child education.

The shortlist of nominees is expected to be released come February 9 and the award ceremony will take place on the 25th of April 2021 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the 19th consecutive year.

While waiting for the publication of the list of nominees, Cameroon can be proud of this great exploit which takes its movie industry to forefront of the world movie industry.