Cameroonian Pascal Siakam Joins NBA Hall Of Fame

The Cameroonian achieved yesterday his career record with 52 points scored in a game. He ended MVP of the encounter won by his club, Toronto raptors, against the New York team.

Toronto Raptors versus New York Knicks. It was last December 21 in an NBA game, East Conference. This match, many present it as the match of Pascal Siakam’s life thanks in particular to the prowess he has achieved.

During the encounter, the Cameroonian achieved the feat of scoring 52 points. Besides that, Pascal Siakam had nine rebounds and seven assists, all at 17 of 25 on shots and 16 of 18 on free throws. Impressive knowing that New York Knicks are one of the most effective defenses of the championship.

Only Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have achieved such a feat.

Toronto Raptors, thanks to this incredible performance of its interior, put an end to a series of seven games lost in a row.