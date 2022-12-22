Sport › Basketball

Happening now

Cameroonian Pascal Siakam Joins NBA Hall Of Fame

Published on 22.12.2022 at 12h23 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Cameroonian achieved yesterday his career record with 52 points scored in a game. He ended MVP of the encounter won by his club, Toronto raptors, against the New York team.

Toronto Raptors versus New York Knicks. It was last December 21 in an NBA game, East Conference. This match, many present it as the match of Pascal Siakam’s life thanks in particular to the prowess he has achieved.

During the encounter, the Cameroonian achieved the feat of scoring 52 points. Besides that, Pascal Siakam had nine rebounds and seven assists, all at 17 of 25 on shots and 16 of 18 on free throws. Impressive knowing that New York Knicks are one of the most effective defenses of the championship.

Only Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have achieved such a feat.

Toronto Raptors, thanks to this incredible performance of its interior, put an end to a series of seven games lost in a row.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top