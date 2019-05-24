Cameroonian Professor receives prestigious Sasakawa 2019 Health Prize

The World Health Organization has conferred its Sasakawa 2019 Health Prize to Cameroonian born Prof Judith Ndongo Torimiro, Director of laboratories at the Chantal Biya International Reference Centre, for her extensive contribution in operational research on HIV/AID/ and viral Hepatitis B and C.

The Cameroonian Professor, together with her Peru counterpart, Eusebio Quispe Rodríguez received the prize that consists of a statuette and a sum of US$30 000 each in a special ceremony today at the 72nd World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Prof Torimiro is recognized for her contribution to increasing awareness of, and providing outreach services on, sexually transmitted infections and cancers in women, especially in rural areas of Cameroon.

She is presently Associate Professor of Molecular Biology and Coordinator of Laboratories in the Chantal Biya International Reference Centre for Research on the Prevention and Management of HIV/AIDS, and Chair of the Department of Biochemistry in the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Yaounde.

The prize money that amounts to 16,500,000 cfa francs will be used to further Professor Torimiro’s research on the impact of hepatitis B viral infections in pregnant and breastfeeding women, and the outcome of children exposed to and/or infected by hepatitis B virus during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

The Sasakawa Health Prize is said to be awarded to a person or persons, an institution or institutions, or a nongovernmental organization or organizations having accomplished outstanding innovative work in health development.

It was established in 1984 upon the initiative and with funds provided by Mr Ryoichi, Chairman of the Japan Shipbuilding Industry Foundation and President of the Sasakawa Memorial Health Foundation.