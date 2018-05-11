Cameroonian re-eclected President of Pan African Parliament

Cameroon’s Honourable Roger Nkodo Dang was on Thursday re-elected President of the Pan African Parliament during the body’s sixth ordinary session in Midrand, South Africa.

He grabbed 132 out of the 244 votes available beating his Egyptian challenger Mustafa El Gendy to secure a second term, four-year manadate.

He was first elected at the helmn of the parliament in 2014, succeeding Bethel Amadi who was later appointed as the ambassador for the parliament.

Holding under the theme “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation, ”the sixth ordinary session of the Pan African Parliament also saw the swearing in of 72 new MPs.

The lawmakers discussed on their role in achieving health targets for Africa as well as press freedom on the continent as well as the report on the African Union on combating corruption and the report on action on albinism in Africa.