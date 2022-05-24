Cameroonian Rebecca Enonchong Emerges Top 100 In World’s Tech Leaders

The aim of this initiative is to inspire others to boost innovation around the world.

Rebecca Enonchong is among the most influential tech figures in the world according to Rest of World Tech, an international non-profit journalism organisation focused on technology. The Cameroonian tech entrepreneur, who is at the helm of several projects, received this new distinction for her impact on digital innovation.

She is the founder and CEO of AppsTech, a US-based information technology company and Oracle Platinum partner. It provides enterprise software solutions. ActivSpaces, a technology hub and incubator for African start-ups, is also one of her ideas.

Rebecca Enonchong is also a board member of the Digital Centre of Excellence, a regional commission of the United Nations, and is the founder and chair of the Africa Technology Forum, a non-profit organisation that helps access technology and develop start-ups in Africa.

She is a member of the advisory board of Venture Capital for Africa (VC4A), an online community for entrepreneurs and investors. Between 2018 and 2021, she was a founding member and board member of Digital Africa. In 2017 and 2019, she was elected Chair of the Board of Afrilabs, a pan-African network of technology innovation centres.

For her contribution to technological innovation, Rebecca Enonchong has received several awards. In 2002, she was named one of the World Economic Forum’s Global Leaders of Tomorrow. In 2013, she was a finalist for the African Digital Woman Awards; in 2014, Forbes listed her as one of the 10 female tech founders to watch in Africa.

In 2017, she was listed among Jeune Afrique’s 50 most influential Africans and then in New African Magazine’s 100 most influential Africans in the Science, Technology and Innovation category. In 2019, she was awarded the Margaret of Honour by Digital Women’s Day (DWD). Her most recent award, received in April this year, was Business Insider Africa’s Woman Leader of the Year.