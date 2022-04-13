Cameroonian Sarah Timb Receives Honorary Certificate At Leopold Sédar Senghor International Poetry Prize

Aged 22, Sarah Augustine Timb is a PhD student in biotechnology plant at the University of Yaoundé I.

Sarah Timb received last Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Italy an honouring certificate during the 7th edition of the International Poetry Prize, Léopold Sédar Senghor thanks to her poem “Letter to separatists”.

The Léopold Sédar Senghor International Poetry Prize aims at promoting the culture of peace, solidarity and love between peoples through poetry.

Sarah is a researcher in plant nanobiotechnology and a thesard (PhD) at the University of Yaoundé I. She manipulates the bacteria which she then uses to improve the health of peanut plants, thus allowing better seed growth and having healthy crops.

She is also a poet. And it is with her poem “Letter to the separatists” which speaks of love between the peoples of Cameroon as a solution to lasting peace that the latter distinguished herself in Italy.