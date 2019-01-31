Cameroonian Scholar gets US International Visitor Leadership Program

From January 28 to February 15, 2019, Dr. Babette Koultchoumi, Anthropologist and Lecturer at the University of Maroua, will join experts from 11 African countries for an International Visitor Leadership Program in the United States.

The program to take place under the theme “Countering Violent Extremism: Community Strategies”, will examine community-based efforts to prevent violent extremism and promote tolerance; and discuss how government, academia, civil society, and religious communities can work together to counter extremism.

During a pre-departure meeting at the Embassy, Dr. Koultchoumi expressed her desire to learn new trends that creatively help to address some underlying conditions that lead to extremism.

*Source:APO