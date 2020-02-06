Cameroonian student infected with Coronavirus in good health, China says

The Chinese Embassy in Yaounde has announced that after receiving medical treatment, Pavel Daryl Kem Senou, Cameroonian student residing in China, recently infected with the Coronavirus pandemic is faring well.

The information was made known through a tweet from the Chinese Embassy in Yaounde posted Wednesday February 5, 2020.

“We confirm that a Cameroonian student enrolled at the University of Yangtze has been infected with the new coronavirus. After receiving medical treatment, he is now in good health, and the Cameroonian side has been constantly informed.” The tweet reads.

Twenty-one year old Daryl reportedly contracted the virus after returning from a trip to the Chinese Wuhan city, which happens to be the Centre of the Coronavirus pandemic since its outbreak on December 31st, 2019.

On January 28, he was admitted at the Jengzhou Hospital in China for proper care and news from China reported that he was responding to the treatment.

Some three hundred Cameroonian students are said to be trapped in the quarantine Wuhan-hit coronavirus city of China.

As of today, the virus’ death toll has risen to five hundred meanwhile over twenty eight thousands are said to be infected globally.