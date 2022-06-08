Cameroonian Taxpayers Denounce Haggling Of Online Declaration

The latter explains that this haggling is manifested by the demand for sums of money to put taxpayers online after the payment of their taxes. According to the president of the association, this practice has made its nest in Douala, the economic capital of the country, and is becoming more and more widespread throughout the Cameroonian territory.

“We have the honour to bring to your attention certain indecent practices of the managers of the divisional tax centres which undermine the efforts made by the Directorate General of Taxes through digitisation aimed not only at improving the service offered to taxpayers, but also at avoiding corruption,” wrote the official.

Mazou Mouliom maintains that some divisional tax centres have become “cyber-cafés”, so that taxpayers who declare their taxes themselves are threatened by some rogue tax agents. In view of this situation, the ACDC denounces these practices and asks that measures be taken to put an end to them.

While waiting for the reaction of the head of the tax department, it should be noted that since January 1, 2022, all tax procedures within the Divisional Tax Centres, structures dedicated to small taxpayers in Cameroon, are digitalized. This decision marks the generalization of the digitalization of tax procedures in the country, after the implementation of this reform in large and medium-sized enterprises. The digitisation of tax procedures, which began about ten years ago, has substantially improved tax administration and revenue collection in the country.

But beyond this time saving, the tax authorities explain, digitalisation has made it possible to better secure tax revenues, as well as their continuous increase in the State’s budget. Since 2019, the ratio of tax revenue to gross domestic product has nevertheless been in continuous decline, according to official data. It was 8.5% in 2019, 8.1% in 2020 and is estimated at less than 8% in 2021.