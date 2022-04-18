Cameroonian Toko Ekambi Essential Puzzle To Lyon And Lions

The strikeer is a decisive player in club as with his national squad. He largely contributed to his club’s 6-1 victory over Bordeaux last Sunday.

He is Lyon and the Lions clutch player. Author of a remarkable performance this Sunday, the Cameroonian winger is in the top 11 team of the 32nd Ligue 1 playing day. Jean Onana and his teammates of Bordeaux trashed 1-6 suffered before the assaults Karl Toko Ekambi and other players of Olympiques Lyonnais.

With his two goals, the striker took advantage of the errors of goalkeeper Poussin to score his first goal then he made use of his speed to put in his second goal of the game.

Some slight technical mistakes in the last pass and on two good situations against Poussin stained his balance sheet, however, Maxifoot gave him a mark of 7.5/10.

In recent weeks, Karl Toko Ekambi has gotten into the good habit of scoring in several money times. On March 28 for example,h waited until the 124th minute to plant a goal (2-1 victory) and a stab in the heart of the Algerians, who were virtually qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

An achievement that is worth a lot for the former Angers player since he therefore sent his country to the World Cup, couple to his remarkable performance during the 2022 African Cup of Nations (5 goals) and the last match for playoffs qualification against Côté d’Ivoire.

In Qatar, he will be one of the major assets of Cameroon, which fell in a very tough Group D with Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia.

Karl Toko Ekambi is besides OL’s top scorer in the Europa League with six goals on the clock. He scored almost 1/3 of his team’s goals in this competition.