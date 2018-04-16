Cameroonian woman rescued from 28-years captivity in Nigeria

Reports from some Nigerian news sites states, the Benue State Police Command has rescued a Cameroonian woman who was allegedly kidnapped in 1990, under a spell in Calabar, where she had gone to sit for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination (JAMB).

In the reports, the victim, Ms Martha Eyong says she was kidnapped at the age of 16 when the suspect, a 78-year-old man Ali Omonya Ameh, sprayed her with a white substance believed to be powder, allowing her to do anything he instructed.

Omonya was arrested after a tip-off by the victim’s father.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said, “It all happened 28 years ago when my friends and I came from Cameroon to write JAMB examination in Calabar. “My abductor saw us and chatted with us after which he waved an handkerchief on my face. At that point, I lost my memory and did not know anything about myself”, she said. “I’ve been living with him since then and we have two children, one of them is in the university now. “The last place we lived was Otukpo. A young man helped me and a pastor who prayed and set me free from the spell that was on me. “With the help of the young man, who is from Nigeria but plays football in Cameroon, I was able to traced my place and returned home 28 years after he mysteriously took me away.” The father of the victim, Michael Eyong, who was with her at the police headquarters in Makurdi, said he accompanied his daughter back to Benue to seek justice. “We are from Mamfe in Cameroon. The man kidnapped my daughter for 28years and, within this period of her disappearance, I lived in pains because she is my first child. “My 16-year-old little daughter returned home a week ago as a 44-year-old woman, looking even older than her age. I thank God for answering my prayer. “We were able to arrest his alleged abductor with the help of Benue State Police Commissioner. All I am asking for at the moment is justice. He should be made to face the wrath of the law for what he did to my daughter and my family”.