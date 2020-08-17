Cameroonian writer among finalists of pan African literary award

Cameroonian writer, Leonora Miano has been retained in a list of five for the finals of the fifth edition of the literary contest Les Afriques 2020.

Her novel Rouge Impératrice will be up against four other novels from the continent to determine the best literary work of the year.

The jury of the competition released the five finalists at the weekend after scrupulously going through 27 novels that were preselected.

Among the finalists are Madagascar’s Johary Ravaloson with the novel Amour, patrie et soupe de crabes, Nigeria’s Ayobami Adebayo with the novel Stay With Me (Reste avec moi), Uganda’s Jenifer Makumbi and her novel Kintu and Jamaica’s Sara Collins with the novel Les Confessions de Frannie Langton.

Two other Cameroonians, Hemley Boum and Badiadji Horretowdo who were among the 27 preselected novelists did not make the final cut.

On her part, Leonora Miano will be looking to become only the second Cameroonian to win the prize after Hemley Boum in 2016.

Les Afriques Prize created since 2016 rewards the most significant literary work of African and Afro-descendant literature published during the previous year. It is awarded annually, by vote of an independent jury of La CENE Littéraire, chaired by Professor Ambroise Kom.