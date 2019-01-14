Cameroonian youth tasked to be Ambassadors of peace

Some 200 young men and women drawn from across the ten regions of Cameroon have been called upon to be ambassadors of peace in their various localities.

The call was made during a conference organised by the Universal Peace Federation in Yaounde aimed at sensitizing young people on the importance of promoting the virtues of peace and Nation building.

According to the Country Director of Universal Peace Federation, Edwin Ondoa, the forum is geared towards inspiring youth positively so they can make a difference in their localities. Selected from various schools, homes and private sector, the forum gave the youth the opportunity to better understand and appreciate the need to live in unity and harmony, as they exchanged ideas and showed their unity in diversity.

The workshop is taking place at a time when administrative officials are kick starting preparations towards the celebration of the youth day day on February 11,