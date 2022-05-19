Cameroonian Zambo Anguissa Signs New Deal With Napoli

He is one of Napoli‘s midfield metronomes this season. Zambo Anguissa by the intensity that he brings to the midfield, his tackles and his finesse in his short passes, convinced Luciano Spalleti, coach of Napoli. And these performances could only push the leaders of the club to keep him.The information was relayed on May 18 by the Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sports Italy. He also points out that the purchase option introduced by Fulham is around 15 million Euros. The player according to Romano has already signed his new contract.

This season, the 27-year-old Cameroonian has played 29 games in all competitions with Napoli, who is third in the standings in their league behind AC Milan and Inter Milan. In Serie A, he played 24 games and 5 others in the Europa League.

Always present in outstanding encounter, the 1.84m guy, shines with ball recoveries and his impact on the game. The former player of Coton Sport de Garoua, the 2021-2022 season won 55.72% of his duels ( 185 against 147) with 59.32% of aerial duels won and 54.95% of ground duels won.

Touching a total of 1982 balls throughout the season, he is credited with the success of 90.19% of his successful passes. He expressed his versatility in the game with for example 16 appearances as a defensive midfielder, 14 as a central midfielder, and 1 game as a central attacking midfielder.

The Cameroonian started his european career in 2014 with the French club Reims before being transferred to Olympique de Marseille in 2015. Then, he dropped his bags at Fulham in 2018. The club will loan him to Villarreal in 2019 and after his return to England for a season, André-Franck Zambo Anguissa will be loaned to Napoli in 2022. And the club seduced by the player will exercise his purchase option the same year.