Cameroonians demand justice for Ngarbuh victims

There have been widespread condemnations following the death of some civilians in a military/ amba shut out in Ngarbuh village in Ndu, Dunga Mantung Division of the North West region of Cameroon last Friday February 14, 2020.

Reacting to the incident which reports say led to the death of at least twenty civilians including women and children, renowned Human rights lawyer, Agbor Balla, disclosed it must be investigated and the perpetrators brought to book.

On his part, Barrister Akere Muna made an appeal to consciences for peace to reign back in the country.

“Ngar village, Donga Mantung-Suffering, death and killing are now the new normal. How did we get here where human life no longer value? We must all, now genuinely seek for peace before this country loses its soul…” Akere Muna tweeted.

Condemnations further came in from the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party of Maurice Kamto.

The party’s communication unit disclosed in a statement that “Shocking images circulating on the social media are evident of grave crime against humanity in general and human procreation in particular. These are undoubtedly criminal acts orchestrated by individuals who harbour an ignominious genocidal project”.

While condoling with the victims, the party called for a thorough investigation to be carried out to hold the perpetrators responsible.

In a communique issued this Monday, the spokesperson for the Cameroonian army Atonfack Guemo disclosed that four soldiers and two gendarmes stormed the locality on Friday night after they were tipped of a heavy presence of separatist fighters in the locality.

The operation led to the death of seven separatist fighters, but a violent explosion of containers of fuel led to fire that touched nearby houses, killing at least five persons-a woman and five children, the communique says.