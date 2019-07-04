Cameroonians drilled on leadership skills in Yaounde

Cameroonian men and women are currently receiving leadership training skills from American experts in Yaounde for a better management of the society.

The training sessions that kicked off today have been organized by a United States of American based Lead Mission International, having as founder Cameroonian born Dr Madison Ngafeeson.

The leadership training sessions were announced to hold separately for men and women. According to reports, during the men’s leadership conference, they will be drilled on their roles in the family, profession and Nation with the aim to create impact.

That which is meant for ladies will be based on training them on businesses, monitoring and home making.

Prior to the kick start of these training programmes, the lead mission of international team of officials and experts were received in audience by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute yesterday.