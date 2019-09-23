Cameroonians in Equatorial Guinea hold pre-dialogue consultations

Published on 23.09.2019 at 17h17 by Francis Ajumane

Cameroonians in Equatorial Guinea began meeting today in Equatorial Guinea to prepare for the Major National Dialogue which holds at the end of the month.

According to a release signed by Cameroon’s Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea Lazare Mpouel Bala, the meeting takes place on Monday evening at the Embassy.

He has thus invited all the elite, heads of associations, representatives of political parties, religious authorities, as well as persons displaced as a result of the crisis.

The Major National Dialogue will hold from September 30-October 4 at the Yaounde Conference Centre.