Cameroonians prepare for low key Youth Day celebrations

This year’s celebrations of the National Youth Day will be low key across the country with a recent decision by the Minister of Youth and Civic Education cancelling the traditional marching exercise that usually holds February 11.

According to a release issued by Minister Mounouna Foutsou, the measure has been taken in order to avoid the further propagation of the COVID-19 and to preserve the health of the population.

Thus activities around the celebrations will mostly be done virtually as well as on the site for activities that will not pull large crowds; but must be done in strict respect of the barrier measures, the Minister of Youth and Civic Education said.

The decision comes after a recent resurgence of COVID-19 in some major cities of the country as Cameroonian authorities continue to call on the population to respect barrier measures.

Last weel, the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou opened the Youth Village last weekend as part of activities leading up to the celebrations of the Youth Day.

Opening activities by video conference, the Minister of Youth and Civic Education called on participants, mainly youth drawn from various schools and institutions, to use the youth week as a period of reflection and challenge themselves on their role in nation building .

Several activities have been going on at the Youth as the youth were drilled on the art of public speaking, while other socio-educative activities like conferences, debates and talks are equally taking place at the village.