Cameroonians snubbed for Caf awards

There will be no Cameroonian in the final trio for the Caf African Player of the Year Award that will be held in Dakar, Senegal on January 8.

No Cameroonian was retained in the shortlist released by the Confederation of African Football at the weekend in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Thus Andre Onana did not make the cut as Sadio Mane and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will come up against Mohammed Salah for the award in the men’s category.

In the women’s category, Aboudi Onguene and Raissa Feudjio were trimmed down from the list as South Africa’s Chrestinah Kgatlana, will come up against Nigerian duo Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega.