Cameroon: Biometric passports soon available in 24 hours

Published on 18.09.2020 at 12h36 by journalduCameroun

As from the month of March 2021, biometric passports will be made available in 24 hours for those in Cameroon and 48 hours for those in the diaspora.

This is the substance of a partnership agreement signed Thursday September 17 between the Government of Cameroon represented by the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele and a German consortium, Incm-Augentic represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Labinot Carreti.

Going by the partnership agreement, the whole process of obtaining a passport in Cameroon will be digitalized and thus facilitate the rapid production of the official document.

Yaounde will host an ultramodern security centre which will focus on the personalization of these biometric passports.

Douala on its part will have a reception centre which will as well be constructed in the other eight regions of the country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Labinot Carreti said teams from both Cameroon and his company are set to begin works and the foundation stone for the ultramodern security centre in Yaounde will soon be laid.

On his part, Martin Mbarga Nguele hinted that this partnership agreement will enable Cameroon stand out among countries with the best systems for the rapid production of passports in all security.

