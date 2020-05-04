Cameroonians urged to continue observing COVID-19 restrictions after Gov’t relaxes measures

Health experts in Cameroon have warned against a continues rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country should Cameroonians relax in observing the hygiene and distancing measures prescribed by the Government.

Few days after the Government of Cameroon announced a certain number of measures relaxing some anti-COVID-19 restrictions in the country, including the lift of the curfew on businesses, reports have it that some citizens have partially given up on respecting hygiene and social distancing measures prescribed to stem the spread of the virus.

Many are seen in beer parlours drinking without respecting the social distancing measure, not to talk of putting on their face mask.

Some others are seen in taxies and other public places with no face mask.

In the face of this situation, health experts in the country have warned that Government’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions is not synonymous to relaxation on these preventive measures because the battle is far from being won.

Speaking on State radio this Monday May 4, Dr Eric Tandi, a public health expert called on Cameroonians to strictly observe anti-COVID-19 measures more than ever before in order to stay safe and protect others.

He further disclosed that the wearing of face masks, social distancing, the constant washing of hands with clean water and the use of hand sanitizers are the key ways through which the country could get rid of the killer virus.