Peterkings Manyong, Journalist and Publisher of The Independent Observer passed away last Sunday, February 7 in Mbingo, North West Region of Cameroon.

He passed away at the Mbingo Baptist Hospital in the North West Region after spending several weeks at the health facility.

At least two weeks before his death, he had undergone a double amputation on one of his legs and was steadily recovering.

He had even sent words of thanks to colleagues who mobilised nationwide to assist him and promised he would be back soon.

However, he succumbed to his pains in the wee hours of Sunday, February 7. He mortal remains were preserved at the mortuary of the Bamenda Regional Hospital, pending a funeral program.

Peterkings Manyong, described as ‘The Philosopher’ by most of his colleagues had an incisive pen which pushed him to write several articles published renowned journals and even published a book, ‘God, the Politician’.