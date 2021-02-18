One of Cameroon’s renowned academics and researcher in African traditional medicine, Professor Daniel Noni, Lantum has passd away at the age of 86.

He died on Monday, February 15 at the Yaounde Central Hospital after a brief illness.

Professor Lantum had a distinguished and celebrated career in community medicine as he carried out several research aimed at integrating African traditional medicinal cures into conventional medical practice.

A versatile academic who could fit the shoe, Professor Lantum, author of Folk Tales of Nso, was the first Cameroonian author West of the Moungo to be published in the Heineman African series in 1960.

Born in Kumbo on September 13, 1934, Professor Lantum was a widely acclaimed public health expert who championed community health initiatives during his time as head of the CDC Tiko Hospital or in other communities where he worked.

He worked tirelessly with several African and Cameroonian researchers on various pathologies and collaborated closely with the late Professor Victor Anomah Ngu is seeking a cure for HIV/AIDS.

He was a very close friend to the late Dr Bernard Fonlon and has written extensively on a man he considers as one of his inspirations.

Professor Lantum passed on his knowledge to the younger generation when he taught at the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the University of Yaounde in the 1970s and later at various private institutions of higher learning. He has also served as consultant for several UN agencies on the role of African traditional medicine in conventional practice.

A true custodian of his culture, Professor Lantum leaves behind a vast legacy and will be remember for his role in advancing African traditional medicine which is today on the table as scientists seek cure for diseases like the COVID-19.