Cameroon:IDPs, vulnerable get Christmas succour in Bamenda II

Some internally displaced persons as well as the vulnerable in Bamenda, North West Region of Cameroon celebrated Christmas in smiles after receiving surprise Christmas gifts on Thursday, December 24.

The gifts were offered to them by Queen Mothers of the Region led by Mafor Judith Yah Sunday, who stopped at the office of the Divisional Officer of Bamenda II to hand the items for distribution.

The consignment consists of food items and other basic necessities that will see the children through this festive season and beyond.

Handing over the items, the Queen Mothers described the gesture as symbolic and aid they wanted every child to forget about the sufferings they have been going through these past years and join their peers to celebrate the birth of Christ.

Receiving the items, the D.O for Bamenda II, Nicholas Nkongho on behalf the beneficiaries thanked the Queen Mothers for the gesture while pleading with them to also assist in educating these children and internally displaced person with special needs.

Among them some require hearing aids, means of wheelchairs, crouches, fees, school fees etc. In response Mafor Judith Yah Sunday said she had taken good note of their worries and will do her utmost best to support them.

Mafor Judith Yah Sunday made the donation shortly after rallying women and queen mothers of the North West Region to once again denounce the killings in the North West and South West Regions as well as mourn those who have departed as a result of the crisis.