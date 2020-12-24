Cameroon:IDPs, vulnerable persons get Christmas succour

Some internally displaced persons as well as the vulnerable in Bamenda, North West Region of Cameroon will celebrate Christmas in smiles after receiving surprise Christmas gifts on Thursday, December 24.

The gifts were offered to them by Mafor Judith Yah Sunday, who stopped at the office of the Divisional Officer of Bamenda II to hand them for distribution.

The consignment consists of food items and other basic necessities that will see them through this festive season and beyond.

Receiving the items, the D.O for Bamenda 2, Nicholas Nkongho on behalf the beneficiaries thanked Mafor while pleading with her to also assist them in educating these IDPs with special needs.

Among them some require hearing aids, means of wheelchairs, crouches, fees, school fees etc. In response Mafor said she had taken good note of their worries and will do her utmost best to support them.

Mafor Judith Yah Sunday made the donation shortly after rallying women and queen mothers of the North West Region to once again denounce the killings in the Anglophone regions as well as mourn those who have departed as a result of the crisis.