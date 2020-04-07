Cameroon:Imane Ayissi detremined to project Cameroon’s couture

Cameroon fashion designer Imane Ayissi has reiterated his desire to put the country at the top of the world with his art.

Imane Ayissi who recently returned to the country for a short break after an eventful period in Europe told the press upon arrival that he is more than determined to continue his advocacy for Cameroonian and African couture.

Earlier this year, the 50-year old became the first sub Saharan African to present his collections in Paris.

The fashion designer says this exploit has motivated him to push further with his works and show Africans can also be the best in fashion designing.

“I have opened the doors for Africa and it is a new page we are trying to write in terms of fashion designing,” Imane Ayissi said in January.

Back then, his collection of Cameroonian couture mixed with fabrics from Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and other parts of West Africa drew plaudits from spectators across the world who trooped into Paris for the fashion fair.

Today, Imane Ayissi hopes his exploits will open the doors to many other African fashion designers who have the talent but lack the exposure.