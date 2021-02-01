Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon:Intermediate Lions arrive Limbe under heavy security ahead of Morocco semis

Published on 01.02.2021 at 17h27 by JournalduCameroun

Lions arriving in Limbe (c)FECAFOOT

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon arrived Limbe on Monday afternoon to begin preparing ahead of Wednesday’s semi final of the African Nations Championship against Morocco.

The Lions arrived Limbe under heavy military escort on Monday and immediately set base at one of the local hotels in Limbe. They will hold their first training session in Limbe later this evening before the pre match press conference on Tuesday morning and another light training session in the evening before Wednesday’s match.

On their part, Morocco are expected to be in Limbe later on Monday evening from Douala where they defeated Zambia 3-1 to reach the last four of the competition. The winner of the encounter will play the final next Sunday in Yaounde.

The other semi final takes place in Douala between the Guinea and Mali.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top