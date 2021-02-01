The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon arrived Limbe on Monday afternoon to begin preparing ahead of Wednesday’s semi final of the African Nations Championship against Morocco.

The Lions arrived Limbe under heavy military escort on Monday and immediately set base at one of the local hotels in Limbe. They will hold their first training session in Limbe later this evening before the pre match press conference on Tuesday morning and another light training session in the evening before Wednesday’s match.

On their part, Morocco are expected to be in Limbe later on Monday evening from Douala where they defeated Zambia 3-1 to reach the last four of the competition. The winner of the encounter will play the final next Sunday in Yaounde.

The other semi final takes place in Douala between the Guinea and Mali.