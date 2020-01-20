Cameroon:Investigations opened over death of Kamto’s lawyer

Investigations have been opened over the death of Barrister Sylvain Souop, lead lawyer for Maurice Kamto and the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

Barrister Souop Sylvain died in a hospital in Yaounde on January 16 under unclear circumstances after it seemed he was not in any form of danger after suffering a fractured arm from a road accident the previous week.

Several reports have indicated Barrister Souop died because of a lack of anaesthasia in the hospital while supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement on their part see a ‘foul play’ in his death.

This has forced the Minister of Public Health, Dr Manaouda Malachie has thus called for proper investigations to determine the cause of his death.

“Following the death of Me Souop Sylvain at CURY, on 01/16/2020, I have just instructed an administrative investigation at the same time as I seized the National Order of Doctors, to find out the exact circumstances of this important loss . Sincere condolences to his family,” the Minister of Public Health tweeted.

The National Order of Doctors in Cameroon equally released a statement at the weekend saying investigations have been opened to determine the cause of Barrister Souop’s death.

Lawyers of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement have equally called for investigations to be opened and punish those resposible for their peer’s death.