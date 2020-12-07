Cameroon:Israeli Embassy powers local NGO in fight against HIV/AIDS

The Israeli Embassy in Cameroon has handed over a renovated facility as well as health kits to the Cameroon Foundation for AIDS, CAMFAIDS, to help them fight the disease as well as other STDs.

The renovation work and the equipment which the embassy estimates at FCFA 25,000,000 were inaugurated and handed over on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

According to the Israeli Ambassador to Cameroon, Isi Yanouka the gesture is a symbol os strong ties between Israel and Cameroon, ading that this initiative had been nurtured and reinforced in the past months.

“The aim of the donation was to redo this place: the offices, a laboratory and shelter for use. Our collaboration with CAMFAIDS is long. It started with my two predecessors,” Ambassador Isi Yanouka stated.

“CAMFAIDS represents work, ideas and a state of mind that the State of Israel really identifies with. What they do is that they work for people. They don’t judge people. They work relentlessly to make the world a better place. This is something we relate to and it coincides with our agenda,” he said.

Appreciating the donation, Michel Engama, CAMFAIDS’ Board Chair, jumped for joy, saying the gifts will enable them provide better services to the persons living with HIV/AIDS and other Sexually Transmissible Diseases, not leaving out vulnerable persons. He said one of the equipment which will enable them run more than 35 different medical tests will boost their drive to provide free health services to the marginalised, especially at this time when health care services have become quite expensive. “The good news is that many vulnerable persons can get health care services here for free, without paying a frank. This is thanks to this donation,” Michel Engama said.

In addition to the health component, CAMFAIDS has, for over 10 years now, been promoting and educating denizens on fundamental human rights and gender issues.