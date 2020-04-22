Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has announced has offered another boost in Africa’s fight against the COVID-19 by promising to offer another consignment of medical and health care equipment.

This announcement comes a few weeks after the Alibaba founder donated medical kits to all 54 African countries to help them fight the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives.

Jack Ma said the donation will directly go to the African Union and the African Centre for Disease Control for onward distribution.

The donation is comprised of 4.6 million masks, 500 thousand swabs and test kits, 300 ventilators, 200 thousand clothing sets, 200 thousand face shlields, two thousand thermal guns, 100 body temperature scanners 500 thousand pairs of gloves.

Earlier this month, the Chinese billionaire businessman had announced a second consignment of the kits is on its way to Africa and will be distributed to all the countries across the continent.

So far, he has donated medical and health care kits to over 150 countries across the globe and has promised to channel more of such support to the World Health Organisation which will in turn be distributed to countries that are greatly in need.