The first Vice President of the Social Democratic Front and former presidential candidate, Joshua Osih has condemned the attacks on a church in Bali that led to at least one person dead and another injured.

Images went viral on social media on Sunday, August 22 showing christians of the Presbyterian Church Bali, wailing after one of their had succimbed to bullet wounds while the pastor was seriously bleeding.

Government is still to react to the incident which is the latest in the latest series of atrocities committed in the Anglophone regions trapped in a long-drawn conflict.

To the Joshua Osih, SDF Member of Parliament, authorities must take serious and immediate action to bring the perpetrators of last Sunday’s acts to book.

Joshua Osih said: “Taking away one’s life is a crime against humanity, worse still, doing so in a place of worship, a temple of individual refuge and a sacred gathering place, is a despicable act. We strongly condemn such exactions regardless of whoever the perpetrators are because no citizen should ever be subjected to such inhuman and cruel crimes.

“I therefore strongly call on the public authorities to take serious and immediate action against the authors of these terrible crimes and call on the population to cooperate in order to have appropriate legal action taken against those criminals.

“It is time to do everything in our power to put an end to this horrible crisis which has, for five years now, been detroying the soul of Cameroon.

“Since the beginning of this crisis, the SDF has remained open to any action leading towards it’s resolution and has always remained the party that has been working selflessly for peace, social cohesion, equal opportunities and social justice in our country.