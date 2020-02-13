Cameroon:Journalist Jack Ekwe Kingue begins final journey tomorrow

Deceased Buea-based journalist Jack Ekwe Kingue will be burried this weekend in his native Dibombari in the Littoral Region.

The journalist whose health had not been the best for months, passed away at the Limbe Regional Hospital on January 16 following a neck surgery.

His mortal remains will be removed from the mortuary of the Limbe General Hospital tomorrow followed by a funeral mass at the Catholic Church Ngeme and the corpse will later be transported to his native Dibombari where burial takes place on Saturday February 15.

« Our thoughts are with the family of Jack Ekwe Kingue, especially his wife and children in this very difficult moment. Jack was one of our committed members and we pray God Almighty to grant him eternal rest, » the President of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ, Jude Viban said.

Before his death, he was serving at the communication unit of the Biaka hospital in Buea. He was also a former news anchor at Douala-based Equinoxe Television.