Cameroon:Journalists drilled on protection of minority rights

Over thirty journalists in Cameroon have reinforced their capacities on reporting linguistic minority rights in the country.

During a two-day workshop organised in Douala by the United Nations Human Rights Central Africa Regional Office, the media professionals reinforced their knowledge on national and international legal instruments that protect minority rights.

The training in Douala from October 26-27, took place at a time Cameroon is going through its sixth year of conflict in the minority English-speaking regions.

Thus, opening the workshop, the Regional Delegate of Communication for the Littoral Region, Marie Laure Moukoko called on the media practitioners to see this as an opportunity to serve the community by educating them on their rights. Thus she called on the participants to grasp the maximum in order to serve their communities when they return.

For two days, the participants did not only reinforce their knowledge on minority rights but also explored ways of carving out and pitching stories related to minority rights.

“It is important that as journalists, we are able to tell the stories of minority communities in a better way that can create awareness and drive about positive change in the society. Coming out of this workshop, the onus now is on us as media professionals to identify these stories and tell them in a better way,” Sandrine Moma, one of the participants from the North West Region said.

On his part, Dr. Hilaire Kamga, Human Rights activist and one of the key facilitators at the workshop stressed the workshop is just a starting point for the media professionals hoping issues of minority rights will be given greater attention going forward as the participants came together to form a network to work on the issue going forward.