Cameroon:Journalists gather to create network for gender data

A group of journalists have gathered in Mbalmayo, centre region of Cameroon to brainstorm on the creation of a network on gender data.

‘Gender Data Journalists’ is the latest network of journalists that has been created following a two-day workshop to empower the media practitioners on ways of integrating gender in statistical analysis.

The network has as mission to highlight and promote gender aspects in data analysis that could stimulate policy makers to pay more attention to gender issues during decision-making.

The creation of the network was facilitated by the UN Women through its flagship program ‘ Making Every Woman and Girl Count’ (MEWGC) which aims to improve the production and use of gender disaggregated statistics for data localization and monitor the Sustainable Development Goals.

The workshop sought to look at ways of making gender statistics available and accessible and analysed to inform policy making, advocacy and accountability for delivering gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Thus, experts from the National Institute of Statistics as well as the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and the Family pledged to work in tandem with the network to ensure gender data is given the brightest light possible.

Thus, at the end of the two-day workshop, the newly created Gender Data Journalist network came out with a triennal roadmap that will target various stakeholders and institutions in a bid to foster gender equality.