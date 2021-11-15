Members of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ, have taken the commitment to shed light on more issues related to gender and human rights while reporting situations of conflict.

They took the commitment during a workshop held in Kribi from November 11-13 aimed at sharpening their skills on gender and human rights issues.

Opening the workshop last Thursday, the Regional Delegate of Communication for the South Region Bevina Beko’o regretted gender is most often being neglected or underlooked by the media as well as other stakeholders when analyzing conflicts in various areas. She thus lauded the initiative which she hoped will bear the required results going forward in reporting.

“Being a female journalist is very challenging in a crisis zone, as some have lost their jobs in these regions because their bosses don’t find them resilient than the men. These female journalists are set aside, whereas they have something to say in their job as a Journalist. Let the media bosses manage both sex, provide chances and means for both, because they too need to provide for their needs. The crisis is already playing negatively on the woman,” she said.

Organised with support from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, participants at the workshop were drilled on understanding the various gender roles in society as well as public misconception of gender in society.

“We have a big duty to deconstruct some of the gender stereotypes that society has built in our minds and the media has a very big role to play in this. Until now, that has not really been the case but we hope that this activity can trigger many more and mobilize media professionals to build a media-sensitive society,” Dr Violet Forkum, gender expert and lecturer at the University of Bamenda said.

One the other hand, Vitalise Legenju, human rights advocate drilled the participants on better understanding of human rights in order to better report especially in humanitarian contexts.

At the end of the workshop, participants formed a network of gender and human rights reporters with the aim of sensitizing their peers as well as the public on human rights and gender-related issues.

Closing the workshop, the National President of CAMASEJ, Jude Viban said they are not only ending at the level of training but will follow up participants to ensure that they are mainstreaming the subject matter in their practice

“Journalists are expected to know, understand the subject matter; what gender, human rights is all about before delving into reporting about it. We are now looking up to organize a contest for gender and human rights stories and the best pieces will receive prizes at the end of a shrewd process,” he said.