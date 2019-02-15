Cameroon:Kah Walla to protest against Kamto’s detention

The leader of the Cameroon Peoples Party, Edith Kah Walla has called on Cameroonians to put on black on Friday to protest against the detention of Maurice Kamto as well as the government’s failure to resolve the crisis in the North West and South West regions.

In a communiqué signed by the Secretary General of the party Franck Essi, the CPP called on Cameroonians to protest by wearing black as a sign of ‘rejection of the violation of our fundamental freedoms by the Biya Regime’.

He also added that they want to “protest against arbitrary arrests, especially those of Anglophones and activists of the CRM” and condemn the “violent acts of the Biya Regime as sole lever for managing protests in the North West and South West and more recently in Yaoundé and Douala.”

The CPP however dismissed suggestions that the party will undertake a street protest saying they have opted for a non violent strategy.