Cameroon:Kamto condemns Sangmelima violence

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto has condemned the recent wave of violence in Sangmelima, South Region of Cameroon.

Last week, several material damages were recorded as a group of youth stormed shops and business places destroting them down in retaliation to the death of a bike rider.

Reports say indigenes who are accused of the violence targeted shops of business persons from other regions especially Bamouns- a scene that has since put a dent on the harmonious peace and living together preached by the regime in place.

In a bid to bring the situation under control, administrative officials and elite of the South Region met in Sangmelima at the weekend to talk the youths out of the violence.

To Maurice Kamto, leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, the recent scenes in Ebolowa challenges the concept of living together especially as these scenes are happening just days after the end of the Major National Dialogue which was meant to address such problems.

In a statement released on Monday, Kamto said each Cameroonian must feel at home wherever the find themselves and such sentiments or actions must be banished.

He expressed the CRM’s solidarity to all persons who have lost their property hoped the government will take measures to compensate them.