Cameroon:Kamto’s arrest is politically motivated, rights group says

The arrest and detention of the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto appears to be a politically motivated move to curtail dissent in the country, Human Rights Watch has said.

The rights group was reacting to reports last week indicating the Mfoundi High Court had rejectted a bail appeal for Maurice Kamto and six of his allies.

Human Rights Director for Central Africa Lewis Mudge said the circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention of Kamto since January 26 raises questions on a fair trial.

“These arrests appear to be a politically motivated move to curtail dissent, and what’s happened so far calls into questions Kamto’s ability to get a fair trial. Cameroonians – political opponents or not – should be able to expect that officials will uphold the law, not flagrantly violate it,” Lewis Mudge said.

He also questioned the legality of the military court which is said to judged Kamto and some of his supporters.