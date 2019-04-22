Cameroon:Kidnappers of Fru Ndi’s brother demand 6 million FCFA ransom

The kidnappers of Kingsley Azeh, younger brother of the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front have demanded a six million Francs ransom, the SDF chieftaian has disclosed.

The Chairman of the SDF says the kidnappers are equally demanding a donation of five guns before his brother and three of his workers who were equally kidnapped are released.

Kingsley Azeh and three workers at John Fru Ndi’s ranch in Bafut were kidnapped by gunmen on Friday April 19 in Bafut and taken to an unidentified location.

The gunmen have reportedly accused the SDF chairman of calling elements of the Rapid Intervention Batallion for reinforcement in the past-something Ni John Fru Ndi has categorically refused.

Ni John Fru Ndi has condemned the actions of the kidnappers and promised to fight back if his brother and the two workers are not released.

