Cameroon:Kumba City Mayor wages war against ‘ghost towns’

Published on 10.08.2020 at 13h28 by JournalduCameroun

The City Mayor of Kumba, Victor Nkelle Ngoh has embarked on a mission to end the ghost town operations in his municipality imposed every Monday on the population by separatists.

Victor Nkelle Ngoh kicked off the mission last Monday, August 3 alongside the Mayors of Kumba I, II, III as they moved through the town sealing shops  and business places that were respecting the ghost town.

The City Mayor stressed that all those who own shops at the Kumba Main market must open on Monday or will have their businesses sealed and pay a fine of FCFA 25,000.

He equally called on transporters to brave fear and go out on Mondays to carry out their activities because security has been beefed up in Kumba.

