Cameroon:Kumba set for artiste KO-C’s home-coming

Urban music act, Collins Njang aka KO-C will lead a group of artistes as they storm Kumba this weekend for a concert to promote peace.

The event dubbed “The Homecoming Concert” will bring together artistes such as Tzy Panchak, Kameni, Blaise B, Big G Baba, Mic Monsta etc.. as the artistes aim to bring the population together to preach peace through their songs.

The main organizer of the concert, KO-C has made entry to the concert free as he hopes the population can come out massively for the concert.

To KO-C, the concert is a way for him to give back to Kumba, a city that has given him all in life and made him the superstar that he is today.

He added that the concert is just one of the activities he has set aside to carry out in Kumba throughout the year as he hopes to put smiles on the faces of the population who have been braving several challenges as a result of the socio political situation in the region which has taken its toll on the city.

Before the concert, the artiste had met with the Mayor of the Kumba I Council to discuss a few projects for the municipality.